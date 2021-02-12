Pearle* launches 2021 map showing reopening of live

The live industry body has published a new edition of its Map of Europe which provides updates on the circumstances in different countries

European live industry body Pearle* has published a new edition of its Map of Europe, which presents updates on the resumption of venues and live events across Europe.

Using a colour-coded system, the map illustrates differing circumstances from country to country, with some allowing performances for a smaller audience, others allowing rehearsals, and many remaining closed until further notice.





As it stands, Luxembourg will be the only country open for live music when venues open on 15 February. Up to 100 masked attendees will be permitted at shows, provided that they are assigned a seat and observe the two-metre social distancing measure if they do not belong to the same household.

The live sectors in Iceland, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia and Sweden are either open under conditions or open with exceptions.

While, in countries such as France, Belgium and Greece, public concerts are banned but exceptions such as rehearsals and livestream events are permitted.

“Providing citizens with a perspective of when they will be able to see a live concert again is a vital sign of hope to society”

Fourteen countries are currently closed for business including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Switzerland.

No concrete, live performance-related information is available for Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Norway.

“Over the past year, the live performance sector has proven its capacity to manage the risks for rehearsals and performances,” reads a statement from Pearle*.

“It has also fully proven its expertise on how to manage audiences. In the meantime, various scientific studies provide evidence of the fact that it is absolutely possible to reopen venues and hold open-air events in safe conditions for workers and audience.

“It’s time for governments to give the sector an outlook. Live events matter to people. Providing citizens with a perspective of when they will be able to see a live concert or performance again is an important sign of hope to society.”

The resource, which was first published in May 2020, will be continuously updated as more information becomes available from Pearle* members. The map with the evolution during 2020 can be accessed here. See the 2021 edition below.

