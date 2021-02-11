Paula Mattheus first artist to release on Clubhouse

The Spanish artist will capitalise on the new invitation-only social networking app which boasts more than 2m users and is valued at $1bn

Spanish singer-songwriter Paula Mattheus will reportedly be the first artist to release a single on Clubhouse, a new invitation-only social networking app that revolves around audio conversations in chat rooms.

The app, launched in March last year by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth, burst onto the mainstream in the last week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted an audio-chat with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev about the Gamestop controversy.





As of 1 February, Clubhouse now boasts more than two million users including Serena Williams, Zendaya, Mark Zuckerburg and Lindsay Lohan and is valued at US$1 billion after a recent funding round, giving the startup ‘Unicorn’ status.

Mattheus may be the first artist to take advantage of the burgeoning platform by giving Clubhouse the exclusive premiere of her new single ‘Journey Without Return’ featuring Pol314, days before its standard release on 18 February.

The track will debut on Clubhouse at 9 pm on 16 February alongside a live audio chat between Mattheus, Pol314 and journalist Xavi Martinez about the continuous evolution of the music industry and its promotional tools.

During the last few months, actors, musicians and entrepreneurs have offered talks through the voice platform, which recommends chat rooms based on the user’s interests. Each room has moderators, speakers, and listeners.

The app is currently in beta, though in a recent blog post, the founders announced that their 2021 goal is to “open up Clubhouse to the whole world”.

The founders have also pledged to invest in creators, revealing that over the next few months Clubhouse will launch the first tests to allow creators to get paid directly through features like tipping, tickets or subscriptions.

