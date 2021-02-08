Jon Ollier’s One Fiinix Live makes first agent hire

Jess Kinn, formerly of Paradigm, LPO and LiveNow, is the second agent to join One Fiinix, which represents Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Lauv and more

Jon Ollier’s new booking agency, One Fiinix Live, has made its first hire, recruiting ex-Paradigm agent Jess Kinn.

Kinn joins from livestreaming company LiveNow, and was formerly an agent at Paradigm Talent Agency, where her roster included Mallrat, Years and Years and Rebecca Garton.





“Jess is everything we are looking for as we build our new business,” comments Ed Sheeran agent Ollier, who launched One Fiinix in November following his departure from CAA. “She is an exciting and forward-thinking talent with a fantastic reputation, and we are really thrilled to have her join us. I believe she has a huge future ahead of her and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Kinn began her career with the Leighton Pope Organisation and worked her way up from receptionist to agent at Paradigm (formerly Coda Agency). With LiveNow, she worked on some of 2020’s biggest music live streams, including the Pete Tong Heritage Orchestra, Gorillaz and Dua Lipa’s record-breaking Studio 2054.

It is unclear which of her former acts will join her at One Fiinix Live.

“On my first conversation with Jon, we immediately clicked over our shared values and ideas about the future of the live industry,” comments Kinn. “Being part of a growing agency with progressive and innovative thinking at its heart is exactly where I want to be in this ever-changing landscape of live events.”

