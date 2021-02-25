Matt Bates named head of international for ICM Partners

The Primary director is ICM's head of international/Europe, alongside newly appointed colleagues Mark Siegel (head of worldwide concerts) and Robert Gibbs (head of music)

Primary Talent International director Matt Bates has been named head of international and head of Europe for ICM Partners in a leadership reshuffle following the recent resignation of ICM’s head of worldwide concerts, Rob Prinz.

Prinz, who stepped down voluntarily to return to being a full-time touring agent for ICM, is succeeded by Mark Siegel, with Robert Gibbs becoming the agency’s head of music. The three new appointments were announced by Chris Silbermann, CEO of ICM Partners.





“Mark Siegel, Robert Gibbs and Matt Bates are universally respected within our agency and the music business at large,” says Silbermann. “Through their hard work and dedication to their clients and the team here at ICM, they epitomise the true meaning of leading by example.”

Elsewhere, Steve Levine remains co-head of worldwide concerts, while Peter Elliott continues as managing director of the UK’s Primary Talent, which joined forces with ICM last March. Scott Mantell remains co-head of ICM international, based in Los Angeles.

Siegel is a New York-based ICM partner who has been with the agency for more than 25 years. He was formerly head of music. Gibbs, a 14-year veteran of, and partner in, ICM was previously head of contemporary music.

“Mark Siegel, Robert Gibbs and Matt Bates are universally respected within our agency and the music business at large”

Bates has been in the business more than 20 years (15 of them with Primary) and remains on the London-based agency’s board, alongside Peter Elliott and Ben Winchester.

“We have empowered a talented, diverse and forward-thinking leadership team to best represent our clients and reap the rewards of the investments we have made in the live events business,” continues Silbermann. “We are all looking forward to a booming 2022 and beyond as the audience returns to experience the artists and concerts they love and have greatly missed.

“This diverse team combines the wisdom of experience with a forward-thinking, next-generation enthusiasm, giving our clients a dynamic leadership team and representation department built not only for success today, but into the future.”

Alongside the new appointments, ICM has established a new ‘Next Gen Concerts Leadership Committee’ designed to pave the way for the next generation of concert department leaders. It initially includes agents Jacqueline Reynolds-Drumm, Yves C. Pierre, Ari Bernstein and Mitch Blackman.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to be given the opportunity to step into a new role within ICM concerts,” comments Siegel. Chris Silbermann and Rob Prinz led the charge over the past year to grow our division and lay the foundation for ICM concerts to be a leader in the industry for years to come.

“The foundation Rob Prinz built in the concert division has left ICM in a formidable position from which to navigate the exciting new world of live music”

“We have created a talented, diverse, and forward-thinking leadership team who I am proud to work alongside in our commitment to best represent our incredible clients. They are the reason we strive every day to be better than yesterday, and I cannot think of a better group of agents, assistants and support staff who display their commitment and passion daily to that end.

“As I step into this new role, I do so knowing I am surrounded by an incredible team, including my partners Steve Levine, Rob Gibbs and Matt Bates, and I am eager to continue the work that has propelled this department forward. I am equally excited to work with Jacqui, Yves, Ari and Mitch as they step into an active leadership role. To Rob Prinz, my colleague and more importantly my friend, thank you for your tireless work and leadership, especially over the past year, which resulted in the tremendous growth of our department. I look forward to continuing to have you as a partner and a colleague for years to come.”

Adds Bates: “Since Primary joined with ICM 12 months ago, the support and vision I have seen from Chris Silbermann has been exceptional, which is reflected in the department’s growth and expansion. The foundation Rob Prinz built in the concert division has left ICM in a formidable position from which to navigate the exciting new world of live music, which is about to open up globally.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Mark Siegel and Rob Gibbs in their new roles and our incredible team of agents, who will lead ICM to the forefront of the live music business.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.