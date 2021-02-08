LIVE graphic shows EU mobility for UK artists, crews

A new guide produced by LIVE shows the countries where UK artists and crew are now believed to need a working visa to tour

Amid the ongoing debate over UK artists’ post-Brexit access to EU countries, LIVE, the umbrella organisation for the UK live music industry, has published an infographic showing country-by-country entry requirements for British musicians and crew.

Version one of the guide, Outbound Mobility within the European Union, sets out the current position for UK-based touring musicians and their crew entering the 27 EU countries, as well as EEA/EFTA member Norway.





At press time, there are at least 14 European countries – including major markets like France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland – where free, short-term entry is guaranteed, with only Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria and Croatia definitively requiring a work or temporary stay visa for UK artists.

A further ten countries, including Italy, Austria and Denmark, may require further information ahead of travel. LIVE therefore advises artists and their teams to seek expert counsel before planning travel to the EU.

A parliamentary hearing on the issue, called in response to a petition calling for EU-wide free movement for artists, will be held at 16.30 GMT today (8 February).

LIVE (Live music Industry Venues and Entertainment) members include the Concert Promoters Association, Assocation of Independent Festivals, Music Managers Forum, Entertainment Agents’ Association and National Arenas Association.

