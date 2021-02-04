fbpx

ID&T hires company veteran Rosanne Janmaat as COO

Janmaat, who has spent 14 years at ID&T, will oversee daily operations and help implement strategies for ID&T Events, Awakenings, and Q-dance

By IQ on 04 Feb 2021

Rosanne Janmaat, ID&T

Rosanne Janmaat, ID&T


Dutch dance promoter ID&T has hired Rosanne Janmaat as its new COO, capitalising on her 14 years of experience in the organisation.

Janmaat started as an intern at ID&T before becoming an account manager in the sponsorship department, and later project manager. She also helped set up the local ID&T office in New York in 2013.

After her time in New York, she joined the management team and helped ID&T implement its new corporate structure after ID&T transferred to a new owner. After this, she led several acquisitions and oversaw the development of new concepts.

Under her new title, which she assumed on 1 January, Janmaat will oversee day-to-day operations, cultivate company culture and help implement strategies for ID&T Events, Awakenings, and Q-dance.

“The past year was challenging, but thanks to Rosanne’s enormous efforts, we are in good shape and organised”

“From my first day at ID&T I have been inspired by our talented team that is able to realise the best possible products with unprecedented passion, and I am grateful for our wonderful and loyal visitors,” she says.

“It is remarkable that this feeling remains unchanged almost 15 years later. Despite the fact that we are in a difficult situation, I fully trust that our brands are strong and I look forward to taking the experience for our visitors to the next level, with a focus on our unique creativity and innovation.”

Ritty van Straalen, CEO ID&T Group, added: “I am very happy with Rosanne in my team as COO. In addition to the fact that Rosanne has been with us for a long time, she made real progress with ID&T, knows the company, the people, and the culture exceptionally well, and has developed herself broadly and internationally. Her knowledge and skills are perfectly in line with ID&T’s ambitious plans. The past year was challenging, but thanks to Rosanne’s enormous efforts, we are in good shape and organised.”

Last year the company – which is known for festivals such as Mysteryland, Defqon.1 Weekend Festival, Amsterdam Open Air and Welcome to the Future – announced a management reshuffle which saw van Straalen take over from Q-Dance founder Wouter Tavecchio as CEO of ID&T.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

