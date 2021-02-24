Fightback Lager to launch crowdfunder at ILMC 33

The lager, which raises funds for UK music venues, is once again the official beer partner of the International Live Music Conference

Fightback Lager, the start-up beer brand which raises money for UK music venues, is launching a new crowdfunding bid at ILMC next week.

The company, which makes a donation Music Venue Trust from every pint sold, is the official beer partner of the International Live Music Conference for the third year running. ILMC 33 takes place in a virtual format next week (3–5 March).





“Beer and live music is one of the all-time great partnerships. We’re using that association to provide a sustainable income for Music Venue Trust from the grassroots venues it serves,” comments Fightback Brewing co-founder Rich Smith. “We’ve already proven the concept works and is well positioned for growth when audiences return to venues.

“The cultural importance and fragility of live music has never been more understood. Our vision is that on every occasion fans come together should support the foundations of live music.

“The ILMC partnership is the perfect platform to invite all levels of the music industry to invest in our crowdfund raise to share in our growth as we begin making that vision a reality.”

Before the lockdown of March 2020, Fightback had sold more than 10,000 pints in 61 UK venues since launching in late 2018.

Its Crowdcube pitch aims to raise £200,000 in exchange for a just over 13% equity stake in the company.

“ILMC continues to be the premier opportunity for the world’s live music industry to assemble and get business done. This year’s virtual conference is no different as we focus on live entertainment’s post-Covid recovery,” says ILMC’s head of marketing, Chris Prosser.

“The grassroots scene is important to everyone. It’s great to be working with Fightback to offer our delegates refreshment and new opportunities.”

For more information or to invest in Fightback, visit www.crowdcube.com/fightback.

