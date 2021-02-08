Festival PR agency Jukebox unveils new brand identity

The London-based music PR agency has overhauled its business strategy for 2021 – a change reflected in its new branding

Music PR agency Jukebox, whose clients include more than 200 music festivals and events in 50 countries, has taken the wraps off its new-for-2021 brand identity, co-created with creative agency Muuv.

Alex Jukes, who founded the London-based company in 2008, says the new branding “truly reflects our ambitions and attitudes”, with Muuv Creative’s Dan Healy saying the design reflects Jukebox’s identity as a “think-outside-the-box company” with “infectious” drive and passion.





Jukebox, which looks after Timewarp, Electric Zoo and Junction 2, among other festivals, events and artists, is also broadening its reach for 2021, moving beyond public relations to become a “lifestyle and experience company” with a data-driven approach toward marketing, digital communications and online content promotion.

From lifestyle, travel, festival, event and venue PR to Spotify playlist campaigns, label promo, event planning and tours, artist management and brand partnerships, “Jukebox is well placed to blast the first new festivals and worldwide events of the post-pandemic era into the stratosphere”, says Jukes.

“Their experience, global relationships and optimism help them react and adapt to the daily challenges of the fast-paced music PR world,” adds Healy, explaining the new branding. “It’s chaotic, fast and bold. Plus the energy they have and the drive was infectious, and the design now reflects that across every touchpoint.”

