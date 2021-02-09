Deadline nears for Arthur Awards 2021 voting

The world famous magician is confirmed to appear at this year's anniversary ILMC Gala Dinner
There's still time to get your votes in for the industry's favourite awards ceremony, which this year streams live from London's Royal Albert Hall
By IQ on 09 Feb 2021
Voting for the 2021 Arthur Awards, the Oscars of the international live music business, closes this Friday (14 February) at 18.00 GMT.
Awarding industry excellence in 11 categories – including new-for-this-year awards for Tour of the Decade and Unsung Hero of the year (based on the IQ feature of the same name) – the 2021 Arthurs take place as part of ILMC 33 in March.
Normally a separate, ticketed event, the Arthurs is throwing open its virtual doors for 2021, inviting all ILMC delegates to attend the ceremony on 4 March. The awards will stream live from London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall, from 18.30–19.30, with proceedings led once again by long-time Arthur Awards hostess Emma Banks.
In addition to the new awards, some of the Arthurs’ most popular category winners will line up to decide the Arthur of the Decade, while the special Bottle Award will recognise one individual’s outstanding contribution to the industry.
The Arthurs is throwing open its virtual doors for 2021, inviting all ILMC delegates to attend
To vote for your Arthur Awards 2021 winners, click here. A full list of award nominees is below:
THE PROMOTER’S PROMOTER
(Arthur of the Decade showdown)
Phil Bowdery, Live Nation
Kelly Chappel, Live Nation Entertainment
Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio
Barrie Marshall, Marshall Arts
Simon Moran, SJM Concerts
Herman Schueremans, Live Nation Belgium
Anna Sjölund, Live Nation Sweden
Stephan Thanscheidt, FKP Scorpio
Steve Tilley, Kilimanjaro Live
LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL
(Arthur of the Decade showdown)
British Summer Time, UK
Eurockéennes, France
Glastonbury, UK
Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland
Rock am Ring, Germany
Rock Werchter, Belgium
SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT
(Arthur of the Decade showdown)
Natasha Bent, Mother Artists
Rob Challice, Paradigm
Lucy Dickins, WME
John Giddings, Solo
Mike Greek, CAA
Summer Marshall, CAA
Geoff Meall, Paradigm
Steve Strange, X-ray Touring
Steve Zapp, ITB
SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND
(Arthur of the Decade showdown)
Beat the Street
Eat to the Beat
eps
PRG
Rock-it Cargo
Showsec
THE GAFFER (PRODUCTION CHAMPION)
(Arthur of the Decade showdown)
Jake Berry (U2)
Jason Danter (Lady Gaga)
Tony Gittins (Depeche Mode)
Chris Kansy (Roger Waters)
Arthur Kemish (Taylor Swift)
Bill Leabody (Coldplay)
Chris Marsh (Ed Sheeran)
Wob Roberts (One Direction)
Jesse Sandler (Bon Jovi)
John Zajonc (Metallica)
THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT
(Arthur of the Decade showdown)
Claire Bewers, Paradigm
Sarah Donovan, Live Nation UK
Samantha Henfrey, UTA
Sandra Swift, AEG Presents
Amber McKenzie, CAA
Eliza-Jane Oliver, AEG Presents
San Phillips, Kilimanjaro Live
Charlie Renton, Primary Talent International
Clare Utting, Paradigm
TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS
(2021 Award)
Alexandra Ampofo, Metropolis Music (UK)
Jolien Augustyns, Live Nation (BE)
Kedist Bezabih, FKP Scorpio (NO)
Madie Cavilla, Paradigm (UK)
Virág Csiszár, Sziget Cultural Management (HU)
Sally Dunstone, X-ray Touring (UK)
Bertie Gibbon, ATC Live (UK)
Artur Kasper, Der Bomber der Herzen (DE)
Bilge Morden, CAA (UK)
Filippo Palermo, Untitled Group (AU)
Camila Salinas, Primavera Sound (ES)
Joe Skarzynski, production co-ordinator (US)
THE UNSUNG HERO
(2021 Award)
Javier Ajenjo, Sonorama Ribera Festival (ES)
Alexandra Ampofo, Metropolis Music (UK)
Bobby Bähler, Gurtenfestival (CH)
Sandra Beckmann & Tom Koperek, Alarmstufe Rot (DE)
Maria Brunner, Musically Fed (US)
#feedourcrew (ZA)
Charlie Hernandez, Just A Bunch Of Roadies (US)
Michael Kill, Night Time Industry Association (UK)
Barrie Knight, Big Knight In (UK)
Music Venue Trust (UK)
Paul Reed, Association of Independent Festivals (UK)
Evelyn Richardson & Glen Rainsbury, Live Entertainment Industry Forum (AU)
THE ULTIMATE VENUE’S VENUE
(Special Judges’ Category)
To be decided by a committee of industry judges
TOUR OF THE DECADE
(Voting live on the night)
Beyoncé
Bon Jovi
Bruce Springsteen
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Paul McCartney
Roger Waters
Rolling Stones
Taylor Swift
U2
THE BOTTLE AWARD
Awarded to an individual who has contributed greatly to the live music industry
Check out the 2020 Arthur Awards winners here. To reserve your ticket for the Arthur Awards 2021, click here to register for ILMC.
