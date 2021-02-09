Deadline nears for Arthur Awards 2021 voting

There's still time to get your votes in for the industry's favourite awards ceremony, which this year streams live from London's Royal Albert Hall

Voting for the 2021 Arthur Awards, the Oscars of the international live music business, closes this Friday (14 February) at 18.00 GMT.

Awarding industry excellence in 11 categories – including new-for-this-year awards for Tour of the Decade and Unsung Hero of the year (based on the IQ feature of the same name) – the 2021 Arthurs take place as part of ILMC 33 in March.





Normally a separate, ticketed event, the Arthurs is throwing open its virtual doors for 2021, inviting all ILMC delegates to attend the ceremony on 4 March. The awards will stream live from London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall, from 18.30–19.30, with proceedings led once again by long-time Arthur Awards hostess Emma Banks.

In addition to the new awards, some of the Arthurs’ most popular category winners will line up to decide the Arthur of the Decade, while the special Bottle Award will recognise one individual’s outstanding contribution to the industry.

The Arthurs is throwing open its virtual doors for 2021, inviting all ILMC delegates to attend

To vote for your Arthur Awards 2021 winners, click here. A full list of award nominees is below:

THE PROMOTER’S PROMOTER

(Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Phil Bowdery, Live Nation

Kelly Chappel, Live Nation Entertainment

Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio

Barrie Marshall, Marshall Arts

Simon Moran, SJM Concerts

Herman Schueremans, Live Nation Belgium

Anna Sjölund, Live Nation Sweden

Stephan Thanscheidt, FKP Scorpio

Steve Tilley, Kilimanjaro Live

LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL

(Arthur of the Decade showdown)

British Summer Time, UK

Eurockéennes, France

Glastonbury, UK

Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland

Rock am Ring, Germany

Rock Werchter, Belgium

SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT

(Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Natasha Bent, Mother Artists

Rob Challice, Paradigm

Lucy Dickins, WME

John Giddings, Solo

Mike Greek, CAA

Summer Marshall, CAA

Geoff Meall, Paradigm

Steve Strange, X-ray Touring

Steve Zapp, ITB

SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND

(Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Beat the Street

Eat to the Beat

eps

PRG

Rock-it Cargo

Showsec

THE GAFFER (PRODUCTION CHAMPION)

(Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Jake Berry (U2)

Jason Danter (Lady Gaga)

Tony Gittins (Depeche Mode)

Chris Kansy (Roger Waters)

Arthur Kemish (Taylor Swift)

Bill Leabody (Coldplay)

Chris Marsh (Ed Sheeran)

Wob Roberts (One Direction)

Jesse Sandler (Bon Jovi)

John Zajonc (Metallica)

THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT

(Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Claire Bewers, Paradigm

Sarah Donovan, Live Nation UK

Samantha Henfrey, UTA

Sandra Swift, AEG Presents

Amber McKenzie, CAA

Eliza-Jane Oliver, AEG Presents

San Phillips, Kilimanjaro Live

Charlie Renton, Primary Talent International

Clare Utting, Paradigm

TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS

(2021 Award)

Alexandra Ampofo, Metropolis Music (UK)

Jolien Augustyns, Live Nation (BE)

Kedist Bezabih, FKP Scorpio (NO)

Madie Cavilla, Paradigm (UK)

Virág Csiszár, Sziget Cultural Management (HU)

Sally Dunstone, X-ray Touring (UK)

Bertie Gibbon, ATC Live (UK)

Artur Kasper, Der Bomber der Herzen (DE)

Bilge Morden, CAA (UK)

Filippo Palermo, Untitled Group (AU)

Camila Salinas, Primavera Sound (ES)

Joe Skarzynski, production co-ordinator (US)

THE UNSUNG HERO

(2021 Award)

Javier Ajenjo, Sonorama Ribera Festival (ES)

Alexandra Ampofo, Metropolis Music (UK)

Bobby Bähler, Gurtenfestival (CH)

Sandra Beckmann & Tom Koperek, Alarmstufe Rot (DE)

Maria Brunner, Musically Fed (US)

#feedourcrew (ZA)

Charlie Hernandez, Just A Bunch Of Roadies (US)

Michael Kill, Night Time Industry Association (UK)

Barrie Knight, Big Knight In (UK)

Music Venue Trust (UK)

Paul Reed, Association of Independent Festivals (UK)

Evelyn Richardson & Glen Rainsbury, Live Entertainment Industry Forum (AU)

THE ULTIMATE VENUE’S VENUE

(Special Judges’ Category)

To be decided by a committee of industry judges

TOUR OF THE DECADE

(Voting live on the night)

Beyoncé

Bon Jovi

Bruce Springsteen

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Paul McCartney

Roger Waters

Rolling Stones

Taylor Swift

U2

THE BOTTLE AWARD

Awarded to an individual who has contributed greatly to the live music industry

Check out the 2020 Arthur Awards winners here. To reserve your ticket for the Arthur Awards 2021, click here to register for ILMC.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.