news

Canadian venues and festivals to adopt Safe Travels stamp

The stamp, originally designed for the travel sector, will let Canadian live music fans know their favourite venues are safe to visit

By IQ on 25 Feb 2021

The Safe Travels Stamp was originally adopted by tourism businesses

The stamp originated in the tourism sector


image © Zach Aysan (CC BY 3.0)

Festivals, venues and other live music organisations will be able to display the Safe Travels stamp, a mark that their events meet certain safety and hygiene standards, as part of a new partnership between the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) and the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO).

The Safe Travels symbol, an initiative of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), was originally designed for the tourism sector in order to help travellers recognise businesses which have adopted the standardised health and hygiene protocols set out under the programme. The protocols for convention centres, meetings and events, as well as for attractions and for hospitality operators, can be found on the WTTC website.

TIAO is administering the Safe Travels programme on behalf on the entire country. A current list of approved Canadian Safe Travels applicants can be viewed here.

“The Safe Travels programme will help us all to feel safe when we re-engage with the live experiences we miss so much”

“We know that millions of Canadians are excited to return to live music just as safe as it is to do so. That’s why our members continue to invest heavily in the protection of fans, artists and crew, leveraging best practices from at home and around the world,” says Erin Benjamin, president and CEO of the CLMA.

“With thanks to TIAO’s leadership, the Safe Travels Stamp programme will help us all to feel safe when we re-engage with the music and live experiences we miss so much.”

The CLMA is holding a Safe Travels information session on Zoom on 4 March at 2pm ET, which can be registered for here. To apply for a stamp, visit the TIAO site.

 

This article forms part of IQ’s Covid-19 resource centre – a knowledge hub of essential guidance and updating resources for uncertain times.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ IndexIQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

