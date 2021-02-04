Canada’s live sector offers to support vaccine rollout

"We consider ourselves the best-equipped to partner with you to get the job done," Canada's Live Music Association has told the government

Canada’s live music industry is offering its venues, staff and logistical expertise towards the country’s vaccine rollout, adding that they consider the sector “best-equipped” to partner with government and complete the programme.

In a letter to the minister of health and others, Canada’s Live Music Association (CLMA) says its venue owners and managers, and suppliers, would “eagerly want to support the efforts” of the vaccine distribution task forces across Canada.





“We’ve spent the last eleven months readying for reopening, for when the time comes,” reads the letter. “Now we have rigorous, tactical Covid-prevention plans in place, adapted by customising the very best practices shared through leadership, data and science from around the world – and here at home.

“We either own, or have access to, the infrastructure required to build-out and manage vaccination sites. And we have the people to staff, lead and support operations at every level.

“We have rigorous, tactical Covid-prevention plans in place, adapted by customising the very best practices”

“And our protocols evolve daily in order to accommodate all current or changing information. We consider ourselves not only ready, but best-equipped to partner with you to get the job done.”

Canada is the latest market to offer assistance towards its government’s vaccination programme, following pledges from Slovakia and the US in the last few weeks.

Live venues are already playing a key role in the immunisation process internationally, with concert halls, arena and stadia, and convention and conference centres offering their services as mass-vaccination sites.

While, German ticketing and promotion giant CTS Eventim is organising local Covid-19 vaccination appointments for the federal state Schleswig-Holstein, with plans to do the same in Austria, Brazil and potentially Finland and Italy.

