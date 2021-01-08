UTA hires rock agent Robbie Brown

Brown, who joins from WME, has worked with acts including Jimmy Eat World and Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

United Talent Agency has hired booking agent Robbie Brown, formerly of WME, as the latest addition to its Los Angeles music team.

Brown, who has worked with artists including Jimmy Eat World, Spoon, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Gang of Youths, Mike D and Thievery Corporation, has an “incredible track record of identifying and developing the trajectories of rising musicians,” comments David Zedeck, co-head of UTA Music.





“He has a unique ability to elevate emerging artists within the touring and festival landscapes while simultaneously expanding their careers into new business areas. His values align with UTA’s client-first culture, and we are excited to welcome him to the music group.”

Adds Brown: “It has been incredibly inspiring to see what the team has created and cultivated. They have fostered an innovative place for clients to thrive in and out of their core business and this company will be a force for years to come.”

Other notable recent appointments for UTA, which laid off around 50 staff during the worst of the pandemic, include a new partner, Post Malone agent Cheryl Paglierani, and Sam Kirby Yoh, who joined as co-head of music alongside Zedeck.

