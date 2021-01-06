Tickets on sale for post-Covid rave in Belgium (date TBA)

I Want to Dance Again, organised by Live Nation, Studio Brussel and the Subs, will take over Lotto Arena in Antwerp for an all-night rave – when it's allowed to

Despite not yet having announced a date, tickets are selling fast for I Want to Dance Again, a Live Nation Belgium-promoted event billed as Belgium’s biggest “post-Covid party”, which will take place in Antwerp as soon as restrictions on major events are lifted.

I Want to Dance Again (IWTDA) – also the name of the the latest single by the Subs, the Belgian electro heroes co-organising the party with Live Nation and radio station Studio Brussel – will take the form of an all-night, celebratory rave held at Lotto Arena (8,050-cap.) at an unspecified time in the near future.





Describing the event as “a new year’s resolution you can finally keep”, organisers say: “Let’s dance together again in 2021. When? As soon as the current Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, we will schedule a date for the first post-Covid indoor rave without restrictions. A relief and reward for our massive efforts, after many months of dance deprivation.

“Together with the Subs, we will dance and party all night long at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp. The date is yet to be determined. The sooner, the better. Are you ready for a wild night out?”

Tickets for IWTDA are priced at €35.

Live Nation acquired the operating rights to Lotto Arena in 2018, when it took over Antwerps Sportpaleis group.

