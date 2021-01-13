TEG appoints new CTO Cameron Stone

The former Virgin exec will bring his technological expertise to support TEG's "global expansion in content, ticketing and venues”

Australia-based live entertainment conglomerate TEG has appointed Cameron Stone, formerly chief information officer of Virgin Australia, as chief technology officer, succeeding Greg Willis.

Having worked in aviation, health and financial services, Stone will bring his experience running “missing-critical technology platforms, working with global vendors and leveraging data for strategic benefit”, to TEG, which operates ticketing, promotion, venue and analytics businesses across the Asia-Pacific region.





Geoff Jones, chief executive of TEG, says: “Cam has built a successful career specialising in large transformation programmes and the mobilisation of technology-driven organisations. He is perfectly placed to extend TEG’s technology leadership across our global operations.”+

Stone will report to Ian Ball, TEG’s chief operating officer and global head of venues, who joined the company last September. Ball comments: “We are thrilled to welcome Cam to lead our technology team to deliver on our investments in digital innovation and automation that will support our global expansion in content, ticketing and venues.”

Stone, who will begin at TEG soon, said: “I am excited to be joining such a progressive and innovative business. I look forward to working with the team and building on TEG’s success.”

Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a busy year for for TEG, which organised a huge benefit for bushfire relief in Australia, acquired Australian promoter Van Egmond Group, invested in the UK’s Ambassador Theatre Group and Australia’s Empire Touring, and launched in Ireland through its subsidiary TEG MJR.

