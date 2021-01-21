Hugely popular deck chair series to tour Germany

Strandkorb Open Air sold more than 50,000 tickets for its inaugural 63-show concert series in Mönchengladbach last summer

Strandkorb Open Air, the hugely popular open-air deck chair concert series held in Mönchengladbach last summer, will tour other German cities this spring.

The 63-show series took place between July and October at SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach last year and sold more than 50,000 tickets, according to organisers.





This spring, Strandkorb Open Air will return to SparkassenPark before touring Brita Arena in Wiesbaden, Stadthallen Stadion in Cham, St. Wendel/Bostalsee in Saarland, Augsburg exhibition grounds and Hoppegarten racecourse in Berlin.

The Covid-compliant shows will comprise up to 800 socially distanced deck chairs, each of which can seat up to four people, hosting up to 3,200 attendees. The shows will also utilise hygiene measures including one-way walkways to avoid contact with other visitors, as well as a food and drink delivery service.

Sparkassenpark boss Michael Hilgers says he is expecting around 200 shows, with more cities to be announced.

“After the season ended, many colleagues came up to me and asked if I could imagine implementing the concept with them,” Hilgers told MusikWoche. “Since I know how difficult it is for our industry at the moment and how well the concept worked and was accepted, we didn’t hesitate for long.”

Artists that have been announced so far include Pietro Lombardi, Kasalla, Daniel Wirtz, Mono Inc, Gentleman, In Extremo and Steel Age. Tickets are on sale now.

