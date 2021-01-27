Showpass expands hotel ‘balcony concert’ series

The Calgary-based event technology company is monopolising on the success of last year's Hotels Live series with two new US shows

Calgary-based event technology company Showpass is expanding its balcony concert series with two special shows at The Ritz Carlton in Florida, organised with promoter Rush Concerts.

Showpass launched the Hotels Live concert series in Canada, last June, and sold out more than 30 shows in hotel pools and courtyards across the country.





The ‘staycation’ concert model is designed to be Covid-compliant, with guests watching the show from the balcony of their hotel rooms, which have their own bathrooms, room service and contactless check-in and check-out.

The company’s new mini-series, ‘The MercyMe Show’tel – Music with a view’, will take place on 5 and 6 March at The Ritz Carlton on Amelia Island in Florida with live music by American contemporary Christian band MercyMe.

“Tens of thousands of fans have enjoyed live entertainment without one single recorded case of Covid-19”

Balcony tickets start from US$1,100, which includes a hotel room that can accommodate up to four guests for an overnight stay and an additional two guests on the balcony during the show.

Table tickets start from $1,000, which includes a hotel room that doesn’t have a view of the stage. These attendees will be required to wear a mask whilst seated.

“To date, we have partnered with four global hotel chains representing over 1,000 potential locations, sold 4,000+ hotel rooms, and seen tens of thousands of fans enjoy live entertainment, all without one single recorded case of Covid-19,” says Showpass business development executive, Joel Jelinski.

Tickets for “MercyMe Show’tel – Music With A View,” are on sale now exclusively through on Showpass’ website.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.