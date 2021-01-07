Ron Kaplan, Garry and Alex Buck join ICM Partners

The veteran Chicago-based agents have jumped ship three years after three years at Paradigm, which acquired Monterey International in 2017

ICM Partners has appointed seasoned US-based agents Ron Kaplan, Garry Buck and Alex Buck to its concerts division.

The trio join ICM Partners from Paradigm, which acquired Monterey International, the agency Kaplan and Garry Buck co-founded in 1994, three years ago. Kaplan and the Bucks bring a roster that includes Van Morrison, Roger Daltrey, Joss Stone, Whitesnake, Corinne Bailey Rae, Spyro Gyra and Stephen Stills’ the Rides to ICM.





Rob Prinz, head of worldwide concerts for ICM, comments: “I have known Ron and Garry as fierce competitors, talented and professional agents for decades. We are thrilled to welcome them and their tremendous clients to the ICM family.”

Kaplan and Garry Buck first worked together at Chicago-based agency Prestige (later American Famous Talent) in the mid 1980s, developing their rosters and routing global tours for rock, blues and Americana artists.

“I’m happy to find a home at ICM with so many like-minded agents”

Alex Buck joined them at Monterey International just over a decade ago.

Commenting on moving to ICM, Kaplan says: “It was Garry’s and my goal to find a collaborative team, who we could work closely with to provide our touring clients multi-faceted opportunities across all aspects of talent – including TV, movies, soundtrack, corporate and branding – while preserving our 30-plus year business partnership. We are so fortunate to find it at ICM.”

“I’m happy to find a home at ICM with so many like-minded agents, and truly excited for what the future holds,” adds Alex Buck.

The new hires follow a year of expansion for LA-based ICM Partners in 2020, which included a string of strategic hires and a partnership with the UK’s Primary Talent International.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.