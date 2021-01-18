‘Live Aid’ post-Covid concerts proposed for EU

An Irish proposal for a series of summer shows to mark the end of the pandemic has been well received by EU culture ministers

EU culture ministers have reportedly welcomed proposals for a series of simultaneous Live Aid-style concerts which would be held across the European Union to mark victory over Covid-19.

The idea received a “warm reception” from other EU culture and media secretaries when it was proposed by Catherine Martin, the Republic of Ireland’s minister for tourism, culture, arts, Gaeltacht, sport and media, at a pre-Christmas meeting, according to RTÉ.





Following positive feedback from her counterparts in the 26 other member states, further discussions will take place both in Ireland and at an EU level when the current restrictions begin to ease, the Irish state broadcaster reports.

According to the Irish Mirror, Martin’s plan would see a series of concerts featuring “top rock and pop stars” held simultaneously in a number of EU capitals this summer.

Like the 1985 Live Aid benefit concert, the shows would also be televised, and could include a charitable element in aid of music professionals whose work has dried up amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Luke O’Neill, professor of biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin, says he believes it is possible to have around 50% of the Republic of Ireland’s population immunised against Covid-19 by June. Neighbouring Britain, meanwhile, aims to have offered the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to every UK adult (more than 50m people) by September.

The summer, therefore, could be a realistic target to host some kind of major event to celebrate the end of the pandemic, Prof. O’Neill tells RTÉ.

The EC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

