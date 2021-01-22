Italy’s Vivaticket allies with MyTicket Asia

The Bologna-based ticketing and access-control provider has expanded its footprint in south-east Asia through a partnership with MyTicket Asia

Malaysia-based SeatAdvisor has partnered with Vivaticket, the Italian multinational ticketing and technology company, as Vivaticket’s exclusive reseller in south-east Asia.

SeatAdvisor, whose MyTicket Asia platform looks after ticketing for some of the region’s biggest events and venues, including Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit and Kuala Lumpur Sports City, becomes exclusive B2C resale partner to Bologna-based Vivaticket, whose ticketing and access-control products are used to sell over 650 million tickets annually across the world.





Dirk Sass, founder and CEO of MyTicket Asia, comments: “We are delighted to partner with Vivaticket as their exclusive reseller for the south-east Asia region. With our wide network and regional partners in Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Bangladesh and India, we will be able to bring first-class services and technology into stadiums throughout the region.

“We are also looking forward to building a bridge for Asian travellers to buy original tickets for venues and events managed by Vivaticket.

“This new collaboration will help us … to expand into an important market like the Asian one”

“Vivaticket is known to offer ticket services for many international artists, the largest soccer stadiums and competitions, as well as the reputable Disney California Adventure Park. This partnership open new avenues for both sides and further future discussions are on the way. Thank you to Luca and his team for the trust and faith to build the new future of Asia ticketing and stadium management.”

“Thanks to its ticketing system, Vivaticket already sells more than 651 million tickets per year in 50 countries, with over 2,700 installations, through responsive portals and mobile apps,” adds Luca Montebugnoli, executive chairman of Vivaticket. “This new collaboration with a partner of great value will help us to increase these numbers and to expand into an important market like the Asian one.”

Vivaticket, formerly Best Union, is one of three leading primary ticketing companies in Italy, along with Ticketmaster Italy and market leader TicketOne (CTS Eventim).

The company, which has offices in Italy, Spain, Australia, the UAE, the UK, France, the US and Singapore, was acquired by Bahrain-based Investcorp in September 2019.

