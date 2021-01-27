ICM Partners promotes four concert bookers to agent

Sam Bartlett, Branden Berger, Ferguson Hiett and Sara Shapiro have been promoted to agent alongside ten others from different departments

ICM Partners has promoted four coordinators from its concert departments in both Los Angeles and New York to agent.

Sam Bartlett, Branden Berger, Ferguson Hiett and Sara Shapiro have been promoted to agent, as well as ten others from across ICM’s branded entertainment, digital, literature, production, publications, talent and theatre divisions.





“Today we celebrate the right of passage from coordinator to agent for 14 hardworking ambitious, and intellectually curious women and men, who have earned their promotions,” said Kevin Crotty and Sloan Harris, co-presidents of ICM Partners. “We have so many homegrown success stories at ICM Partners, and we are confident that among this new group of agents, many will follow in those successful footsteps.”

Ferguson Hiett was promoted to agent in February 2020. He books the west coast and the south for the department’s roster of musicians and has been instrumental in building ICM’s College Music Booking Department. Hiett joined ICM Partners in 2013 as an assistant to head of worldwide music, Rob Prinz, and was promoted to coordinator in 2018, helping launch tours for Jerry Seinfeld, Celine Dion, Bob Seger, Alice In Chains, Kamasi Washington and many others.

Sara Shapiro was also promoted to agent in February 2020. She books the midwest for the adult contemporary and comedy touring departments and her clients include the podcasts We Met At Acme, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, LadyGang, and Here to Make Friends. She was named coordinator in 2018 after joining the concerts department in 2014.

Sam Bartlett was promoted to agent in February 2020 and handles live concert bookings for ICM’s adult contemporary and comedy rosters in clubs, theatres, and amphitheatres. He was promoted to coordinator in 2018 after being selected for ICM’s agent trainee program in 2016. Bartlett joined the New York office in 2014.

Branden Berger was promoted to agent in October 2020. As an agent in the comedy touring department, Berger books some of the agency’s top touring comedians in clubs, colleges, and theatres nationwide. In addition, he recently has been booking clients for virtual shows and drive-ins. Berger had been coordinator in the concerts department since 2018.

