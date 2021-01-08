Greek ticketer Viva celebrates streaming success

In just over a month, the Greek ticketing service has sold over 150,000 tickets to livestream events on its new platform, Viva Streaming

Greek ticketing platform Viva.gr is celebrating a successful first month of its new streaming service, having sold more than 150,000 tickets for concerts, theatre plays, stand-ups, films and seminars.

Viva Streaming launched in early December with services to help event organisers sell tickets, verify entry and stream videos in one place.





The platform’s most successful concert to date was with Cypriot-Greek singer-songwriter Anna Vissi (pictured) on New Year’s Day which was livestreamed from the Pallas Theater Venue in Athens.

Vissi, accompanied by a 13-member orchestra, was joined by special guests including Nikos Moutsinas and Matina Nikolaou as ‘Vania’.

“It goes to show that people are eager to watch events, and streaming is the next best thing until in-person shows recover”

The Theatrikes Skines-produced concert sold 8,500 tickets priced at €15 for access to the live concert, and €18 for access to the live pre-show, a Q&A with Vissi, backstage access and a number of exclusive live songs, as well as access to the main livestream concert.

Fans from more than 40 countries tuned into the show, from nations including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Egypt and Israel, and the show rocketed to number one in the Greek twitter trends.

Due to high demand, Vissi’s live stream will be available to rebroadcast on-demand for 24 hours on 9 January via Viva Streaming.

Outside of the live music world, Viva Streaming’s most successful livestream event to date is the theatrical play To Trito Stefani, which sold 15,594 tickets priced at €12.99.

“We always try to offer innovative solutions to our clients, and we are happy to have done so with the introduction of Viva Streaming, which helps organisers tackle the impact of the pandemic,” says Vangelis Mitsis, Viva.gr director. “The success of our service goes to show that people are eager to watch events, and streaming is the next best thing until in-person shows recover. Our goal is to create a one-stop source for organisers to not only monetise their content but also get added revenue from merchandising and ad revenue share.”

