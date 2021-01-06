FMLY Agency gains Rob McGee and extensive roster

The booking agent joins from The Empire Agency, bringing with him a raft of artists including Baby Strange, Beach Riot and Chloe Foy

FMLY Agency has recruited booking agent Rob McGee, who brings with him a roster of artists including Baby Strange, Beach Riot, Chloe Foy and more.

McGee joins the UK-based global talent agency from The Empire Agency, where he spent just over two years as a booking agent. Prior to that, McGee ran his own Bristol-based international agency, Electric Harmony, booking tours for acts including Idles, Demob Happy, Childcare and The Stone Foxes.





FMLY Agency was founded in 2015 by Darren James-Thomas and Amber Brzeski as a booking agency for electronic artists and DJs; existing clients include Jay Electronica, Bondax, Roots Manuva, Phil Taggart and Foals (DJ).

The company – which has bases in Brighton, London, Bali and Bristol – has since expanded to include talent buying, management and festival programming consultation. Previous clients include Festival No.6 (UK), Electric Elephant (Croatia), EXIT (Serbia), Clockenflap (Hong Kong) and Oasis Festival (Morocco).

“Rob has an unfaltering dedication to his artists – a rare commodity as an agent –and will complement our existing team”

“We are over the moon to start 2021 by welcoming Rob to the FMLY. 2020 was a tough year for our industry, especially the agencies,” says FMLY director Amber Brzeski. “Rob has an unfaltering dedication to his artists – a rare commodity as an agent –and will complement our existing team. Working closely alongside founder Darren on the live side of the agency, we look forward to seeing what 2021 brings, and we are very excited to see our FMLY grow.”

McGee says: “This is a really exciting opportunity for not only me, but my artists as well. As we look forward to a more positive year with new opportunities and the return of live music, I hope to bring much to the table at my new home, as well as learn from some of the best.

“Darren and the team at FMLY are fantastic and their ethics are very much in line with my own. I have always respected them and I’m now proud to be working alongside them. It’s been a challenging time for us all, but we’ve made it this far and I know we’ll all be back stronger than ever. We’re ready for live to return, in whatever shape or form – you can count on that!”

McGee will also bring Janet Devlin, Lazy Day, RDGLDGRN, Shawn James, Tebi Rex, Thumper and Tusks among many others to FMLY Agency’s roster.

