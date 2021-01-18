fbpx

FEAT publishes new Stop Touting guide

Stop Touting: A Guide to Personalised Tickets in Europe shows how promoters, agents and managers can use personalised tickets to cut out the secondary market

By IQ on 18 Jan 2021

Tickets.de MD Nicole Jacobsen contributed to ‘Stop Touting’


Anti-touting group the Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing (FEAT) has published a guide showing how agents and promoters can stamp out unauthorised resale with personalised tickets.

Launched by MCT-Agentur CEO and FEAT director Scumeck Sabottka, Stop Touting: A Guide to Personalised Tickets in Europe includes a straightforward, step-by-step guide on how to implement a tout-proof personalised ticketing system without creating long entry queues.

It shows how ticket personalisation can be done successfully and straightforwardly, without risking long entry queues or putting one’s reputation as an agent or promoter on the line,

Stop Touting also surveys the secondary ticketing landscape across Europe, including:

  • The size of the issue in various European countries
  • Specific rules and regulations to be aware of in each territory
  • Suggested ticketing platforms that can be used to curb touting

“This guide uses our experience of ticket personalisation, gleaned from multiple tours and arena shows, to show it can be done straightforwardly and successfully,” explains promoter Sabottka.

“We hope to make things a little easier for artists, managers, agents and promoters who want to do the right thing”

“My hope is that the live business will use this pandemic-induced standstill to improve the way we sell tickets, and protect artists, fans and our own businesses from these ticket-touting vampires.”

Adds Nicole Jacobsen, managing director and co-owner of Germany’s Tickets.de: “Personalised ticketing is all about protecting fans from scalpers. I really hope this guide can begin to give the live sector the confidence it needs to make personalised ticketing part of its practice.”

According to Intellectual Research Partners, the secondary ticketing market in Europe was valued at €1.66 billion in 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic, and is expected to grow to €2.29 by 2023.

“Navigating the various markets across Europe, with different ticket laws in different states, can be difficult,” comments FEAT director Sam Shemtob. “With this guide, we hope to make things a little easier for artists, managers, agents and promoters who want to do the right thing.”

To download the free Stop Touting guide, visit the FEAT website.

 

