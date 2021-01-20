Event Genius expands with new ticketing deals

Ibiza superclub Amnesia and German festival promoter Cosmopop have signed primary ticketing deals with UK-based Event Genius.

Amnesia, one of the island’s most established clubbing destinations, will use Event Genius’s egTicketing, egMarketing and egTravel products from its 2021 season onwards, while while Cosmopop – whose events include Love Family Park and Time Warp (both 20,000-cap.) – will utilise the company’s entire end-to-end solution, including egTicketing, egMarketing, egTravel and egAccess.





Festicket and Event Genius CCO Yonas Blay says: “Cosmopop and Amnesia are both huge organisations in Europe’s clubbing community and it’s an honour to be working alongside them both. It’s been a tough year for everyone across the events industry, which makes it all the more encouraging when promoters of this nature put their faith in us to help them in the return to live events.”

“Cosmopop and Amnesia are both huge organisations … and it’s an honour to be working alongside them both”

“Ibiza has always been a melting pot for clubbers across the world. For that reason, we need a ticketing provider who is as equally at home in Ibiza and Spain as they are in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and beyond,” comments Sergi Blaya Cutillas, brand manager for Amnesia. “Having the ability to sell and promote our events to clubbers all across the world in their native language, currency and payment method through Event Genius’s egTicketing, egTravel and egMarketing solutions is a great bonus for us.”

Robin Ebinger, director of Cosmopop adds: “We’ve been working with Festicket for some time as a ticketing allocation and travel partner, so we always trusted their ability to deliver great results. As soon as they partnered with Event Genius and explained their new tailored, end-to-end primary product that we could use across all our events and venues to help streamline our operations, we knew it was the right decision to take our relationship to the next level.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.