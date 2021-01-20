fbpx

news

DJ Khaled, Fat Joe become latest artists to join OnlyFans

The friends are the most recent celebrities to join the subscription site, as lockdown restrictions continue to prevent musicians from earning through touring

By IQ on 20 Jan 2021

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe follow the likes of Cardi B onto OnlyFans

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe follow the likes of Cardi B onto OnlyFans


Musicians DJ Khaled and Fat Joe have become the latest artists to create a profile on OnlyFans, the popular subscription service best known as a home for amateur porn creators.

The UK-based site, which describes itself as a “subscription social platform”, allows fans to pay a monthly fee in exchange for content from creators – traditionally sex workers, but also increasingly fitness experts, chefs, artists and other celebrities. Other musicians with OnlyFans pages include rappers Cardi B (who charges US$4.99 a month) and Tyga ($20/month), as well as singer-actress Bella Thorne ($4.99/month), who drew the ire of porn actresses after making $1 million in her first day on the site.

Like Tyga, DJ Khaled, the Grammy-winning producer and songwriter, and Fat Joe, the rapper who signed Khaled to his Terror Squad label, are charging fans $20 a month for access to their OnlyFans page, which will include “exclusive motivational and inspiration content”, beginning on 25 January.

“We want to get to know our actual fans”

According to a release from OnlyFans, the pair (who are “almost always together”) will be sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and video “of their personal lives, including playing basketball, dining together, hanging in the studio, special guests and more.”

Says Joe: “We wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans.”

“We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else… it’s the light,” adds Khaled, cryptically.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans claims to have paid more than $2 billion to its over 1m creators in that time. The site takes a commission of 20% from creators, of which 12% is kept by the site’s operator, London-based Fenix International Ltd.

 

