Danish gov assembles restart team, outlines tasks

Bolstered by DKK 50 million, the team will be tasked with developing new event formats that could be safely implemented in the spring

Denmark’s Ministry of Culture has assembled the previously announced ‘restart team’ for culture and sports and outlined the main objectives the team must meet.

The ten-person team, which includes Dansk Live’s Esben Marcher, has been tasked with identifying the scope and nature of the current challenges facing culture and sports, and to develop new event formats and identify innovative initiatives that could be safely implemented in the spring.





The restart team will be required to focus on pilot schemes, methods for compliance with Covid guidelines, and new event formats – especially for the Superliga (Danish football league) model – that could help attendees gather in a safe way.

The government has allocated DKK 50 million to develop and test the initiatives recommended by the team, including the recently approved test events, organised by Dansk Live and the Divisional [Football] Association, which will be rolled out in a few months.

“It is very positive that we can start to look beyond firefighting and think of concrete solutions”

The team – which will also incorporate experiences and best-practice solutions from external experts – will submit a catalogue of ideas and recommendations to the Ministry of Culture for approval and successful initiatives will be implemented in early 2021.

“2020 has been a tough year for the live industry, which has been hit hard by shutdowns, restrictions and an uncertain future. It is therefore very positive that we can start to look beyond firefighting and think of concrete solutions,” says Dansk Live’s Esben Marcher.

Festivals is also on the list of priorities for the restart team and Marcher previously said she hopes the test events will lead to ‘a much-needed festival summer and many good concert experiences throughout the country in 2021’.

The news will come as a relief to the festival sector which recently banded together to pen an open letter outlining the consequences for the major festivals, concerts and events if the 2021 season is also cancelled.

