Brussels’ Centre for Fine Arts to close after fire

The blaze broke out on the roof of the multi-purpose venue yesterday afternoon and required assistance from nearly 100 firefighters

By IQ on 19 Jan 2021

Centre for Fine Arts, Brussels

Centre for Fine Arts, Brussels


image © Trougnouf

Brussels’ Centre for Fine Arts, also known as Bozar, has closed for at least a week after a fire broke out on the roof of the building yesterday afternoon (18 January).

Nearly 100 firefighters attended the scene after eyewitnesses reported large plumes of smoke coming from the roof of the multi-purpose venue at around 4:15 pm CET.

The blaze, which did not spread beyond the roof, was under control by around 9 pm local time. Two firefighters were injured during the process though no other casualties were reported as the building was closed at the time.

“Around midnight, most of the means deployed left the scene, but a fire engine remained on site all night to ensure a fire picket,” said the spokesman of the Brussels fire department, Walter Derieuw.

While the fire did not damage any major work in the Centre for Fine Arts, a complete review of the damage is yet to be undertaken. The cause of the fire remains unknown but investigations are expected to commence today.

 

Leave a Reply

