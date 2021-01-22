Belgium’s Busker Artist Agency joins All Things Live

The Halle-based booking agency, founded in 2002 by Werner Dewachter, is the first non-Nordic member of the All Things Live group

Independent Belgian booking agency Busker Artist Agency has joined All Things Live, becoming the private equity-backed live entertainment group’s first member outside the Nordic countries.

The addition of Busker, whose acts played some 700 Belgian shows in 2019, to the All Things Live network gives the company “a solid foothold in the Belgian market, which is in many ways comparable to the Nordic markets that we know so well,” says All Things Live CEO Kim Worsøe. “We see great prospects in the dedicated Busker team, the many talented artists and the expansion into Belgium, and we are full of confidence as we look ahead to 2021.”





Busker Artist Agency’s 60-artist roster includes the likes of Selah Sue, Coely, Eefje de Visser, Stuff, Zwangere Guy, Tourist LeMC and Gabriel Rios.

In common with other All Things Live companies, which are mainly promoters, Halle-based Busker is also expanding its activities beyond booking, adding Marcus Deblaere as senior promoter and head of festivals. Deblaere brings experience as a concert promoter for Ancienne Belgique (2,000-cap.) in Brussels and Twix (450-cap.) in Antwerp, as well as creative manager for Musickness.

He joins Busker CEO Werner Dewachter, who founded the agency in 2002, as well two other new recruits, senior agents Bjorn Nuyens and Willem Vandesande.

“This exciting move allows us to take our business to the next level after two decades”

“The combination of Busker Artist Agency and All Things Live entails great opportunities,” says Deblaere. “In close collaboration with Werner and our new Nordic colleagues, we will be able to set up creative and challenging concerts, festivals and live events, support our beloved Belgian artists and scene, and export some of the great Belgian successes to the interesting Nordic and European markets.”

“I am very pleased that Busker will become a member of the All Things Live family, as this exciting move allows us to take our business to the next level after two decades and thousands of amazing live experiences in Belgium,” adds Dewachter.

“All Things Live will broaden our network and support our growth, and we will strengthen our position amongst Belgian artists as well.”

The acquisition of Busker Artist Agency follows the establishment of a local booking operation in Denmark earlier this month.

Founded by Waterland Private Equity in 2018, All Things Live’s other businesses include ICO Concerts and ICO Management & Touring (Denmark), Friction, Atomic Soul Booking and Stand Up Norge (Norway), Maloney Concerts, Monkfish, Big Slap and ROA (Sweden) and Weekend Festival (Finland).

