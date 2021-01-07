All Things Live launches booking department in Denmark

The Copenhagen-based branch will be led by Morten Hundahl, who is joined by agent John Blicher Madsen and a new handful of local artists

Leading Nordic live entertainment company All Things Live is strengthening its position in Denmark with a new local booking department in Copenhagen.

In December it was announced that former Copenhagen Music agent Morten Hundahl will spearhead the new department and today All Things Live reveal that he is joined by John Blicher Madsen, who will work as an agent in the booking team.





Madsen has previously worked at 3rd Tsunami Agency and Musicall Booking, and will be bringing a handful of acts to the existing Danish roster.

The Danish roster now includes artists such as Morten, Emil Stabil (pictured), Greta, De Danske Hyrder, ORM, Pattesutter, Johnson and Nabiha.

“We have great ambitions for our Danish roster, and will proceed our expansion of this with modesty and determination”

“We are very pleased that Morten and John have joined the team,” says CEO Pernille Møller Pedersen. “Both of them bring a lot of experience, innovation and positive energy to the table, which I’m convinced will strengthen and expand our Danish music department. In spite of the current Covid-19 situation, we keep reinforcing All Things Live Denmark.”

Morten Hundahl, new head of the Danish music department, adds: “We have great ambitions for our Danish roster, and will proceed our expansion of this with modesty and determination. I’m convinced that John is the perfect match. With brighter days ahead on the other side, we look forward to announcing a lot of tours and create some unforgettable live experiences.”

In 2020, All Things Live expanded its comedy department and announced the acquisition of the event company Monkfish.

Founded in 2018, the entertainment company – backed by private-equity firm Waterland – also includes ICO Concerts and ICO Management and Touring (Denmark), Friction and Atomic Soul Booking (Norway), Maloney Concerts, Big Slap festival (Sweden) and Weekend Festival (Finland).

