Warning over post-Brexit work permits for conferences

Booking agent Ian Smith, the founder of Brexit information service UKEArtsWork, is warning that British visitors to music industry conferences may require a work permit after the current Brexit transition period comes to an end on 31 December 2020.

In a new video posted to the UKEArtsWork YouTube channel, Smith addresses concerns raised in a recent Guardian article that those working in the “service industry”, which includes live entertainment, will face fines of up to €20,000 if they do not apply for special permits for visits to conferences in the event no deal is agreed between British and EU negotiators.





While the article largely focuses on the manufacturing/engineering sector, Smith is concerned the new rules could also apply to UK-based music professionals, many of whom speak at multiple conferences in continental Europe each year.

“Work permits may be necessary when attending conferences in another state”

“Here at UKEArtsWork, we’re as busy as ever fact-checking and bringing up to date info for everyone in the arts affected on both sides of the channel,” explains Smith. “The site covers as much as we can: all the ever-shifting sands for anyone working as a temp worker, from musicians to crew to management, that Brexit brings on both sides.

“We picked up recently from a Guardian story that work permits may be necessary when attending conferences in another state in an EU country or the UK – and yes, that means each and every state with their own work permit/visa rules.The bottom line is: are you doing ‘business’, and if so is this work, as this can lead to paid activities. Hint: The answer is yes…”

Frusion/Fizzion owner Smith, who is based in both the UK and Vienna, established the UKEArtsWork service in January to offer advice to live music professionals working in both the UK and EU.

Watch the video above or on on the UKEArtsWork YouTube channel.

