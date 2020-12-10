UK Music’s Ammo Talwar: “Change is coming”

UK Music's diversity taskforce chair and Punch Records CEO reflects on diversity in the music industry and the seminal events of 2020

Ammo Talwar, UK Music’s diversity taskforce chair and Punch Records CEO, says the UK music industry is at a “watershed moment” after the tragic death of George Floyd and the uprisings that followed.

In a new blog post on his record label’s website, Talwar unpacks diversity in the music industry, as well as the seminal events of 2020 such as Covid-19 and the music industry’s subsequent “journey into the abyss”.





“It’s going to be a long complex journey,” Talwar writes of the music industry’s pursuit to be more inclusive and diverse. “Without the tragic death of George Floyd and the uprisings afterwards, without #TheShowMustBePausedUK, without #BlackOutTuesday, the UK music industry wouldn’t be at the watershed moment I believe it is today. Change is coming.”

Talwar also writes about the UK Music Diversity Report 2020 – which showed progress with diversity in the industry – and the importance of “putting evidence to work”.

“What can be done with just data?” he writes. “To really put evidence to work, codesign across the music industry is required to deliver an action plan that is respectfully collaborative, holds senior executives to account and changes the culture with visible metrics and targets.

“It’s not just ‘more brown faces in the board rooms’; it’s more diversity of thought and practice, with sustainable ways to move progress forward with pace. If diversity without action is just a dream, action without evidence is a nightmare.”

“If diversity without action is just a dream, action without evidence is a nightmare”

Talwar goes on to talk about the trade body’s ten-point plan to improve diversity that derived from the survey, which he says “has some really simple stuff that some would say is just common sense”.

The plan includes maintaining a database of people responsible for promoting diversity across UK Music; removing the word “urban” to describe music of black origin, using genre-specific terms like R&B or soul instead; and ending the use of the “offensive and outdated” term BAME in official communications.

“There are also deep, long-term drivers around the gender and race pay gaps, around governance and ultimately putting new voices into key decision-making rooms. Some say follow the money, we say: dialogue with diverse voices – with people who don’t look like you, talk like you and hang out in places like you,” he says.

The blog post concludes with a galvanising message from Talwar: “It’s simply time to act.”

“We want to bring people with us, because we know diversity is stronger, better, smarter and more sustainable when “done with”, rather than “done to”. But at the same time there are some drivers, some values that are absolutely no compromise.”

Read the blog post in full here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.