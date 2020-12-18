Ticketmaster global COO Amy Howe to step down

Howe plans to leave the company next year and has already begun transitioning to a consulting role ahead of her departure

Ticketmaster’s global chief operating officer Amy Howe has announced plans to leave the company next year and has already begun transitioning to a consulting role ahead of her departure.

Howe has served as global COO of the Live Nation-owned ticketing giant since August, when she was promoted from the firm’s president of North America.





She was appointed alongside now-Ticketmaster global chairman Jared Smith and global president Mark Yovich.

Howe has been with Ticketmaster and Live Nation since 2015, when she started as chief strategy officer. She has represented the company in its dealings with the US government and most recently testified before the Senate’s subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy in February.

Howe was appointed alongside now-Ticketmaster global chairman Jared Smith and global president Mark Yovich

Howe will depart after Smith who, in October, announced plans to step down from his role at the company at the end of this year, when Yovich will take over his position.

Smith, who has been with Ticketmaster for more than 17 years and previously served as the company’s president of North America, and COO, said his departure will help Ticketmaster to bring in new leadership for the post-Covid-19 era.

“The company deserves to have the person who’s going to be here long-term making the decisions right now of what it should look like,” Smith told Sportico.

Ticketmaster has seen a number of staffing changes in 2020. In late October, the company announced that Marla Ostroff had been promoted to managing director, Ticketmaster, North America; Trevor Allin had been promoted to EVP, business and commercial operations, North America; and Maura Gibson joined in a new role as EVP, client solutions and strategy, North America.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.