South Africa: Nearly half of pros to leave the industry

Richard Ashcroft will join Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and their touring band to headline Saturday 11 June 2016
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
Around 47% of live music professionals in South Africa say they are likely to be forced out of the business as a result of their inability to organise or play shows
By IQ on 09 Dec 2020
Nearly half of the thousands of people working in live music in South Africa might quit the business for good, according to the country’s biggest-ever survey on the effects of 2020’s Covid-19 shutdown.
Some 47% of live music industry professionals, including artists, say they are at risk of being driven out of the industry altogether due to their inability to continue with “music-related activities” at present, reveals Impact Analysis: Live Music and its Venues and the South African economy during COVID-19, a report by the South African Cultural Observatory (SACO).
SACO commissioned the research in August to discover how the sector has been affected by the measures imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus. “It is important we understand how the various sectors of the industry have been affected and continue to be affected by the pandemic, as this empowers us to provide better insights to both policy makers and the industry,” said the organisation’s executive director, Unathi Lutshaba.
Among the study’s key findings are:
Around 90% of the live music industry lost income due to Covid-19
In response to the findings, the SACO report makes a number of recommendations, including launching a national ‘music desk’ specifically to work with the music industry and reducing licensing costs and red tape around the use of public space for Covid-secure performances.
“It is our hope that this report will contribute in some small way towards the industry and stakeholders from other industries who wish to participate assisting in the recovery,” adds Lutshaba.
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.