Singular Arts Group launches with Mykki Blanco

Berlin mainstay David Swartz has launched a new artist management company, Singular Arts Group, following his departure from !K7 Music in early 2019.

Swartz brings with him US ‘queer rapper’ Mykki Blanco, who has previously collaborated with artists including Kanye West, Madonna and Charli XCX, along with Blanco’s executive producer FaltyDL, who also performs under his own solo guise.





Making up the rest of the initial roster is British indie stalwart Patrick Wolf and emerging singer-songwriter Finn Ronsdorf from Germany.

Swartz has partnered with creative director Matt Lambert on the new venture, with a view to bringing a ‘holistic, full-service approach to artist management’.

“Our ethos is centred on a passion for fostering the development, growth, and sustainability of truly singular artistic voices,” says Swartz.

“We are dedicated to putting forth the most significant level of love and effort that we can in the name of their artistry”

“We aim to serve as a vital source of guidance in navigating the path for each of our artists and we recognise our role to support and facilitate the realisation of their creative visions. Beyond just ambitiously working to advance the interests of the careers of our artists, we recognise a key principle must be to unconditionally respect the unique elements of their personal identities and lived experiences; as such, we strive to do all that is within our power to support the wellbeing and mental health of each of our artists.

“We do not take lightly the weight of the responsibility which artists place in us as their management team. There is a special intimacy between artist and management unlike any other professional relationship within the music industry, it is a delicate balance of honesty and trust that must exist in a mutual way within our relationship to enable us to thrive. When we commit to representing an artist, we are dedicated to putting forth the most significant level of love and effort that we can in the name of their artistry,” he concludes.

Swartz, originally from LA, has been based in Berlin since 2015 and has worked in the industry for over two decades as a promoter, agent and manager.

Prior to his role at !K7, Swartz founded Kosher Management, which he ran for nearly a decade, managing a variety of domestic and European acts from across the genre spectrum including Villains, Steed Lord, Pop Levi, El Ten Eleven, Taymir, Kid Karate, and Slow Magic.

