Singapore to hold largest concerts since lockdown

AEG Presents and Collective Minds are delivering two 500-capacity shows at the Sands Theatre as part of a gov-funded pilot programme

AEG Presents and Collective Minds are collaborating on the largest concerts Singapore has seen since the government imposed a circuit-breaker lockdown.

The promoters will deliver two shows at the iconic Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands on 18 and 19 December, inviting up to 500 participants to watch performances from domestic talent including Benjamin Kheng, Sezairi, Charlie Lim and more.





The concerts, which will take place under the banner of ‘Back to Live’, are part of a Ministry of Health (MOH)-funded Pre Event Testing (PET) pilot programme, initiated to kickstart the local entertainment industry with safe distancing measures and Covid-testing in place.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to be able to experience live music in the flesh. With the gradual resumption of live performances, we’re excited to be part of the MOH-funded (PET) pilot programme for large-scale live music events,” Collective Minds writes in a social media post.

“While the health and safety of the audiences remain the priority, we’re committed to spearheading the road to recovery for the live entertainment industry in Singapore and hopefully [Back to Live] will serve as a precursor for future large-scale events in Singapore and across the region.”

‘Back to Live’ ticket holders are required to take a free Antigen Rapid Test (ART) before attending the event and will only gain entry with a valid negative Covid test certificate.

All one-day ticket holders will need to book an appointment to undergo the ART at any one of the 22 designated clinics.

Tests are recommended to be completed on the morning of the event day and no earlier than 11 pm on the day prior to the event, while all two-day ticket holders will be tested on-site at Marina Bay Sands. These ticket holders will be required to complete the ART on both days from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

The concert will take place with a seated format and dancing and standing will be prohibited. The venue will not be selling food or beverages, though each attendee will be given a complimentary bottle of water. The show is scheduled for 9 pm to give patrons the chance to consume food beforehand.

Tickets for ‘Back to Live’ cost S$55 for one day and S$98 for two days.

Singapore began to relax its circuit-breaker lockdown on 2 June, when a three-phase plan for reopening commenced. The nation is currently in phase 2, ‘Safe Transition’, which started on 19 June and will come to end on 28 December when phase 3 will start.

Phase 3 will impose conditions including the use of TraceTogether, compliance with Safe Management Measures (SMMs), and adequate testing capacity.

In addition, it was announced on 14 December that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for use in Singapore, with the first batch slated for around end of December 2020, and subsequent batches planned throughout 2021.

Singapore’s ‘Back to Live’ pilot concerts follow in the footsteps of Germany’s Restart-19 and Spain’s PRIMACOV. Several ‘Back to Live’ pilot events will also take place in the Netherlands, with the government’s backing, in January.

