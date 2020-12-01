Rotterdam Ahoy’s RTM Stage completed

The new music venue, which can be used in either arena or theatre format, adds to the Ahoy's capacity to host concerts and other live events

Rotterdam Ahoy has completed construction of its new 7,800-capacity music and entertainment venue, RTM Stage.

At maximum capacity, RTM Stage, which broke ground in late 2018, can be used a mid-sized arena, while in a theatre/auditorium format – 2,500 seats, or 4,000 in its ‘XL’ variant – the venue is the largest theatre-sized venue in the Netherlands.





The existing Ahoy Arena (formerly the Sportpaleis), which dates from 1971, has a seated capacity of 16,426.

RTM Stage forms part of a new development at the Ahoy (pictured) that also includes the Rotterdam Ahoy Convention Centre (RACC), which provides an additional 35 spaces to host conferences and gatherings, ranging from 50 to 100 capacity.

The grand opening of the new building will be celebrated in 2021, commemorating 50 years since the Ahoy’s opening.

Jolanda Jansen, general director of Rotterdam Ahoy, says: “For us, as for everyone, this year turned out completely differently from what we had envisioned. Nevertheless, we are incredibly proud of the absolutely stunning new building that will welcome our visitors from now on. It is finally complete after years of preparation and construction and we are thrilled.

“We look forward to welcoming the visitors of the many conventions, events and concerts that will be held here. After all, that is what this building is for.”

“The expansion of Ahoy helps the city grow as a destination for business conventions and events,” comments Rotterdam city alderman (councillor) Bas Kurvers. “When the demand for such events starts to increase once more, Rotterdam will be ready.”

