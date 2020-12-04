OnePlus to stream show live from ‘Phone Dome’

Move over, vertical stage: OnePlus is capturing and streaming a virtual concert using a 13’ foot rig holding 74 smartphones

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has announced a unique livestreamed concert, premiering tonight (4 December), filmed using a ‘Phone Dome’ comprising 74 of its devices.

Not to be outdone by rival Samsung and its vertical stage, the Chinese firm has booked Danish singer Mads Langer to perform inside the igloo-like structure, which stands 4m (13’) tall and is constructed out of 80 interconnected stainless steel tubes, with the show captured by eight gimbal-mounted phones.





A further 16 OnePlus smartphones will provide visuals and background lighting, while the remaining 50 are allocated for VIP ticket holders, which will be connected in a virtual ‘meeting room’ inside the dome.

The Phones are secured to the rig with slim-fitting phone holders in stainless steel. According to OnePlus, the structure took a week to design and a further day to build.

The concert will stream live at 18.00 GMT on OnePlus’s Instagram accounts, as well as Langer’s YouTube channel. Langer is no stranger to innovative concert formats, having played some of Europe’s first drive-in shows in early summer.

