Natasha and Mark Bent launch Mother Artists

Following last week’s news of her departure from Paradigm Talent Agency, Natasha Bent has revealed details of a new venture with her brother, Mother Artist Management (MAM) boss Mark Bent.

The pair have announced a new artist management and live agency called Mother Artists, taking ‘a human-first approach with compassion, understanding and a hard work ethic at its core… and a no-bullshit policy’.





Natasha will spearhead the company’s live division with Alex Amor, Amy Macdonald, Cate le Bon, Do Nothing, First Aid Kit, Heavy Lungs, Idles, Ry X, The Magic Gang, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Headon, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and more to be announced.

While Mark will head up the management side, continuing his existing company Mother Artist Management under the pair’s new guise, working with Idles, Heavy Lungs and Avaera & Daffodils.

“I’m so happy to be able to work alongside my brother, who I love, respect and admire so much, on music we are all so passionate about,” says Natasha.

“We are each other’s biggest champions and to be surrounded by constant empowerment will be so rewarding and give the best results in business. Anyone who knows us, knows how we operate: we care about and fight for the people we work with – artists and our team – and we operate an honest, hardworking approach which we know people appreciate.

“I have loved being at Paradigm and am truly grateful for all the support they have given me. It’s been a difficult year for all in live but we are proactively getting ready for its return and will continue to put our artists first.”

Mark says: “I cannot wait to get started on this new venture with Natasha. To have an independent family-run business where we can build on that ethos across our artists is exciting and essential to building long-term careers and relationships.

“Natasha has always been a huge inspiration to me with how she does business and how she represents her artists. To now be able to work alongside her with the same shared mindset of artists first is a dream come true. With the dramatically changing landscape in front of us, the timing couldn’t be any better and we couldn’t have placed ourselves in a better position to deliver.”

Natasha leaves Paradigm, formerly known as Coda, after four years at the agency. Prior to that, she spent eight years at The Agency Group (later UTA), where she became VP of the business in 2014. She joined The Agency Group in 2006 from her own company, The Village Agency.

Over the course of the last decade, Bent has worked with Foals, The Knife, Chvrches, Foster the People, Chvrches, First Aid Kit and Amy Macdonald.

She is also an Arthur Award recipient, scooping Agent of the Year (aka the Second Least Offensive Agent) in 2018, and was named Tomorrow’s New Boss at ILMC 22 in 2010.

Jim King, CEO, European Festivals at AEG says: “Natasha has been a friend and industry colleague for many years and during that time she has always shown the best attributes for artist representation. It’s obvious that she cares deeply about her artists and their careers and always seeks to find the best outcome in any agreement, not just in terms of that deal discussion but how it will contribute to the longer-term plan and artist development. We look forward to working with her and her artists for many years to come.”

Kelly Chappel, SVP, European Touring at Live Nation says: “I have worked with Tasha for over a decade now and what’s unique about her is she makes you not just part of the team but part of her family, this is how she treats her clients, she would go to battle for them, and she genuinely loves them. This is what will make her and Mark a formidable team, family first and it’s going to be one big family full of heart, soul and great deals. Me and my colleagues look forward to working with them on their new venture.”

