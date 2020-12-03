Natasha Bent leaves Paradigm to launch new venture

Bent is planning to launch a new independent management and agency business with her brother, Mother Artist Management boss Mark Bent

Paradigm agent Natasha Bent is leaving the agency after four years to launch a new independent management and agency business with her brother, Mother Artist Management (MAM) boss Mark Bent.

Bent, who works with acts including Idles (managed by MAM), Chvrches, First Aid Kit and Amy Macdonald, joined Paradigm (formerly Coda Music Agency) in 2016.





Prior to that, she spent eight years at The Agency Group (later UTA). She joined in 2006 from her own company, The Village Agency, and became VP of the business in 2014.

Over the course of the last decade, Bent has worked with Foals, The Knife, Chvrches, Foster the People and Amy Macdonald and has become well known for her commitment to fair working practices across the business.

She is also an Arthur Award recipient, scooping Agent of the Year (aka the Second Least Offensive Agent) in 2018, and was named Tomorrow’s New Boss at ILMC 22 in 2010.

“Regretfully, we are announcing that Natasha Bent has resigned from Paradigm after four years of service to form an independent management company with her brother. We wish her the best of luck in her new venture,” says Paradigm’s Tom Schroeder.

Bent is the most recent Paradigm agent to go independent, and the first in the UK, with former employees from the US offices breaking off to establish Arrival Artists, Mint Talent Group and TBA Agency.

The past few months have seen a flurry of activity in the agency world on both sides of the Atlantic, with the likes of Route One Booking and Runway Artists in the UK, and Rebel Beat Agency in Spain all having launched this autumn following cutbacks at the major agencies.

Most recently, Ed Sheeran agent Jon Ollier announced his new booking agency One Fiinix Live, following his recent departure from CAA.

