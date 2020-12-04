fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

LN’s Femme it Forward launches mentor programme

Next Gen Femme will offer 200 female mentees of colour the opportunity to receive career guidance from women in senior music-biz roles

By IQ on 04 Dec 2020

Femme it Forward

image © Femme it Forward

Femme it Forward, the Live Nation-backed, female-led live entertainment company, has announced the launch of Next Gem Femme, a new mentorship programme for young women of colour.

According to the company, which launched as female-led event series in 2019, Next Gen Femme aims to help “the many people looking for meaningful actions to improve equity in their industries and workplaces”. The programme is designed to pair emerging talent with women who are at the forefront of their fields, and includes mentors from Live Nation, CAA, Maverick Management, WME, ICM Partners, Spotify, YouTube, Columbia Records and more.

Each mentorship will start with a one-year partnership, with the opportunity to extend. The mentee experience will include both “real-time projects and scenarios” and coaching, CV-building and networking opportunities.

“If we can help more women pay it forward there’s no telling how much we can accomplish together”

“Women succeed when we support each other, and as a company dedicated to celebrating the depth, power and talent of women in music and entertainment, we have a special responsibility to cultivate the next generation of female leaders in the workplace,” comments Heather Lowery, founder and CEO of Femme it Forward. “We are at a pivotal moment for progress, and if we can help more women pay it forward there’s no telling how much we can accomplish together.”

The inaugural programme will include 200 female mentees of colour who are either pursuing undergraduate/graduate degrees or working in entry-level positions. At least 100 of the 200 mentee spots will go to students from ‘historically black colleges and universities’, while mentees will also be able to apply for scholarships, book stipends, food stipends and other financial aid.

The application process for Next Gen Femme will begin in May, in time for the programme’s August 2021 launch. For more information, or to apply, visit www.femmeitforward.com.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|30 Nov 2020

UK industry welcomes u-turn on alcohol ban

feature|01 Dec 2020

Festival frenzy: New events scheduled for 2021

feature|02 Dec 2020

Studio 2054: Backstage at the biggest live stream yet

news|03 Dec 2020

Natasha Bent leaves Paradigm to launch new venture

news|30 Nov 2020

Live Nation selected for new Cardiff arena

The essential live music business newsletter