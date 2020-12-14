January rhythm and blues: New agency playlist

The hottest new music for January, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and WME

The January edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today with another serving of fresh new music ahead of the launch of IQ 95.

Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.





The January playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and WME, each of which have picked four or five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the December edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for January’s New Signings playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Tems Damages CAA Mundu Brag & Boast CAA Fana Hues Icarus CAA 19&You Runnin' CAA Del Water Gap Hig Tops CAA Baddie Dylan & Dakota CAA Florence Arman Home ITB Dream Nails Lonely Star (Christmas Song) ITB The Hyena Kill Bleached ITB Daytime TV Side Effects ITB Fever Honesty ITB Little Barrie Steel Drum Paradigm Working Mens Club John Cooper Clarke Paradigm Chloe Moriondo Girl on TV Paradigm Joey Maxwell My Self Paradigm Lynks Brand New Face Paradigm Flowerkid Miss Andry UTA Chance The Rapper, Jeremih & Valee Are U Live UTA Dixie D’Amelio (feat. Wiz Khalifa) One Whole Day UTA Tierra Whack Feel Good UTA Peach Tree Rascals Fumari UTA 4kGoldn (feat. iann dior) Mood ATC Oracle Sisters The Dandelion ATC Altin Gun Ordunun Dereleri ATC Black Pumas Christmas will really be Christmas ATC Hello Forever Anywhere is Everywhere ATC Julia Jacklin Baby Jesus is Nobody's Baby Primary Bad Tuner Sourire Primary Matilda Mann Paper Mache World Primary Katy Kirby Traffic! Primary Pretty Sick Superstar WME Internet Money Lemonade WME Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) Prisoner WME 24KGLDN Mood WME The Weeknd (feat. Rosalia) Blinding Lights (Remix) WME AJR Bang!

