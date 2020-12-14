January rhythm and blues: New agency playlist

The hottest new music for December, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Primary
The hottest new music for January, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and WME
By IQ on 14 Dec 2020
The January edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today with another serving of fresh new music ahead of the launch of IQ 95.
Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.
The January playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and WME, each of which have picked four or five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the December edition first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for January’s New Signings playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Tems
|Damages
|CAA
|Mundu
|Brag & Boast
|CAA
|Fana Hues
|Icarus
|CAA
|19&You
|Runnin'
|CAA
|Del Water Gap
|Hig Tops
|CAA
|Baddie
|Dylan & Dakota
|CAA
|Florence Arman
|Home
|ITB
|Dream Nails
|Lonely Star (Christmas Song)
|ITB
|The Hyena Kill
|Bleached
|ITB
|Daytime TV
|Side Effects
|ITB
|Fever
|Honesty
|ITB
|Little Barrie
|Steel Drum
|Paradigm
|Working Mens Club
|John Cooper Clarke
|Paradigm
|Chloe Moriondo
|Girl on TV
|Paradigm
|Joey Maxwell
|My Self
|Paradigm
|Lynks
|Brand New Face
|Paradigm
|Flowerkid
|Miss Andry
|UTA
|Chance The Rapper, Jeremih & Valee
|Are U Live
|UTA
|Dixie D’Amelio (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
|One Whole Day
|UTA
|Tierra Whack
|Feel Good
|UTA
|Peach Tree Rascals
|Fumari
|UTA
|4kGoldn (feat. iann dior)
|Mood
|ATC
|Oracle Sisters
|The Dandelion
|ATC
|Altin Gun
|Ordunun Dereleri
|ATC
|Black Pumas
|Christmas will really be Christmas
|ATC
|Hello Forever
|Anywhere is Everywhere
|ATC
|Julia Jacklin
|Baby Jesus is Nobody's Baby
|Primary
|Bad Tuner
|Sourire
|Primary
|Matilda Mann
|Paper Mache World
|Primary
|Katy Kirby
|Traffic!
|Primary
|Pretty Sick
|Superstar
|WME
|Internet Money
|Lemonade
|WME
|Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa)
|Prisoner
|WME
|24KGLDN
|Mood
|WME
|The Weeknd (feat. Rosalia)
|Blinding Lights (Remix)
|WME
|AJR
|Bang!
