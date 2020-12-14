fbpx

feature

January rhythm and blues: New agency playlist

The hottest new music for January, handpicked by booking agents from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and WME

By IQ on 14 Dec 2020


The January edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today with another serving of fresh new music ahead of the launch of IQ 95.

Launched in May for the June issue, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.

The January playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and WME, each of which have picked four or five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the December edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for January’s New Signings playlist is:

 

AgencyArtistSong
CAATemsDamages
CAAMunduBrag & Boast
CAAFana HuesIcarus
CAA19&YouRunnin'
CAADel Water GapHig Tops
CAABaddieDylan & Dakota
CAAFlorence ArmanHome
ITBDream NailsLonely Star (Christmas Song)
ITBThe Hyena KillBleached
ITBDaytime TVSide Effects
ITBFeverHonesty
ITBLittle BarrieSteel Drum
ParadigmWorking Mens ClubJohn Cooper Clarke
ParadigmChloe MoriondoGirl on TV
ParadigmJoey MaxwellMy Self
ParadigmLynksBrand New Face
ParadigmFlowerkidMiss Andry
UTAChance The Rapper, Jeremih & ValeeAre U Live
UTADixie D’Amelio (feat. Wiz Khalifa)One Whole Day
UTATierra WhackFeel Good
UTAPeach Tree RascalsFumari
UTA4kGoldn (feat. iann dior)Mood
ATCOracle SistersThe Dandelion
ATCAltin GunOrdunun Dereleri
ATCBlack PumasChristmas will really be Christmas
ATCHello ForeverAnywhere is Everywhere
ATCJulia JacklinBaby Jesus is Nobody's Baby
PrimaryBad TunerSourire
PrimaryMatilda MannPaper Mache World
PrimaryKaty KirbyTraffic!
PrimaryPretty SickSuperstar
WMEInternet MoneyLemonade
WMEMiley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa)Prisoner
WME24KGLDNMood
WMEThe Weeknd (feat. Rosalia)Blinding Lights (Remix)
WMEAJRBang!

 

The essential live music business newsletter