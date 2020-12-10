fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Grand Theft Auto Online to open virtual nightclub

The Music Locker, opening soon within the in-game Diamond casino, will feature residencies from DJs including Moodymann and Keinemusik

By IQ on 10 Dec 2020

The Music Locker will host 'a new wave of world-class DJs'

The Music Locker will host 'a new wave of world-class DJs'


image © Rockstar Games

Renowned open-world crime game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is opening a virtual nightclub that will host residencies from ‘a new wave of world-class DJs’.

The game’s developer Rockstar Games is following in the footsteps of online gaming platforms Roblox and Fornite, which have already developed virtual entertainment spaces and produced hugely successful in-game concerts.

GTA’s virtual entertainment space, dubbed The Music Locker, is being designed to look like a real music venue, located beneath The Diamond in-game casino and resort, while the acts will appear as their own custom avatars.

The Music Locker has already announced Detroit-based producer Moodymann, Berlin collective Keinemusik and UK underground star Palms Trax for residencies.

“The Music Locker’s impeccable sound system will be ready to deliver basslines directly to your midsection”

“If you’re ready to grab some drinks, find a partner and dance the night away, The Music Locker is the place to go, with stunning visuals and an impeccable sound system ready to deliver basslines directly to your midsection,” says Rockstar Games.

Though The Music Locker is GTA’s first foray into in-game concerts, the franchise has always secured high-profile artists for its in-game radio stations. Producer Flying Lotus was even given his own radio station (FlyLo FM) for 2013’s GTA V.

GTA Online is the online component of GTA V, released in 2013, which is reportedly the best-selling game ever to be released on Sony’s PlayStation 4, selling 130 million copies as of March 2020.

GTA’s reach could make The Music Locker a real contender in the world of in-game concerts, which has seen notable shows from Lil Nas X in Roblox; Travis Scott, Marshmello and J Balvin in Fortnite; Gorillaz and Beck in Animal Crossing and several festivals in Minecraft, as well as Korn in AdventureQuest and the Offspring in World of Tanks during 2019.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

  • Wide Days to host virtual event on original date
    Wide Days to host virtual event

    Scotland’s Music Convention, Wide Days, is hosting a virtual conference on Friday afternoon, to mark what should have been the start of its 2020 outing in Edinburgh

  • Dolly Parton, Grand Ole Opry, 2011, Timothy Wildey
    Grand Ole Opry heads to New York

    The country music institution hopes to expand nationwide, says its CEO, starting with a venue in Times Square – its first outside Nashville

  • Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CTS Eventim
    Online ticket sales key to 2016 CTS growth

    CTS Eventim plans to pay out €94.1m in dividends this year – more than double the previous 12 months' figure – following sustained growth in ticketing, especially online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|07 Dec 2020

Germany announces €2.5bn event cancellation fund

news|07 Dec 2020

European leaders join forces for Solutions for Festivals

feature|07 Dec 2020

Jon Ollier: ‘The agency world has been shaken to its core’

news|09 Dec 2020

Dutch gov gives green light for January pilot events

news|08 Dec 2020

European assocs predict 6–12 month recovery period

The essential live music business newsletter