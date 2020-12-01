Finnish event industry demands gov compensation

The Event Industry Association is calling for immediate action from the gov to compensate for losses resulting from official restrictions on events

Finland’s newly formed live music association is demanding immediate action from the government to compensate for losses resulting from official restrictions on events and ‘violations of the constitutional freedom of business’.

The Event Industry Association (Tapahtumateollisuus) – which incorporates all major Finnish concert businesses, including Fullsteam Agency, Live Nation Finland, Warner Music Live and CTS Eventim’s Lippupiste – has emphasised that professional event operators have acted responsibly throughout the corona pandemic and now calls for the same responsibility to be taken by the rest of society.





“The corona situation in some parts of our country has become very serious and that is why the decision-makers and the authorities have wanted to send a strong message that we should all now act with special responsibility,” says Pekka Timonen, president of the Event Industry Association.

“Strong restrictions and bans on events are one way of conveying the message, but at the same time they cause more damage to the industry that has already suffered the most from the corona.

“After the pandemic, we will also bear responsibility for Finland’s economic growth and recovery”

“Professionally organised public events have been carried out in accordance with official instructions, and no corona infections have occurred among the public. Measures are taken to ensure safety and cancelled events have weakened the profitability of the sector and the operating conditions of companies since March.

“We have been bearers of shared responsibility during the corona pandemic, and after the pandemic, we will also bear responsibility for Finland’s economic growth and recovery. Before that, we expect responsibility from our country’s top decision-makers.”

According to the association, there are around 3,200 companies involved in organising live events in Finland, with the total value of the industry estimated at €2.35 billion. The sector employs 20,000 full-time, and 175,000 temporary, workers.

However, the association says that nearly two thirds of Finnish live businesses will not survive another six months without government intervention.

The Event Industry Association has prepared a proposal to ensure the recovery and growth of the sector, which was presented and submitted to key government ministers and ministries last week.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.