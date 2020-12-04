Eventbrite acquires marketing platform ToneDen

The marketing automation start-up is the latest addition to ticket seller Eventbrite's event marketing offering

Eventbrite has acquired ToneDen, a platform for automating social-media marketing and advertising for live events.

In a blog post, Tim Thimmaiah, CEO of ToneDen, reveals the company was acquired by Eventbrite in November following a more than three-year partnership between the two firms. “Joining forces with Eventbrite allows us to continue innovating on the best creator-facing marketing platform in the industry,” says Thimmaiah.





According to Yahoo! Finance, shares in the self-service ticketing specialist spiked nearly 7% on announcement of the news, reaching over US$15. At the time of writing, Eventbrite shares were worth $17.32.

“Looking ahead towards our next stage of growth, we’re excited to help the hundreds of thousands of wonderful event organisers on Eventbrite find, reach, and engage with their attendees without having to be marketing experts,” continues Thimmaiah.

“Now more than ever, event creators need ways to grow, understand, and monetise their audiences.

“With Eventbrite, we plan to bring our technology and expertise to help provide event creators with an all-in-one platform for their entire event lifecycle. As digital transformation accelerates the world around us, we believe ToneDen and Eventbrite will be able to help event organisers, big or small, build their communities and grow their businesses faster than ever before.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“I’m incredibly proud of, and humbled by, what the ToneDen team has accomplished and grateful for the creators, brands and businesses who have been our partners throughout our journey,” adds Thimmaiah. “We can’t wait to join Eventbrite and shape the future of events.”

