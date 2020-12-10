Elton John, Jack Johnson win German Sustainability Awards

John, Johnson, Joy Denalane and Milky Change were among the music stars recognised with honorary awards at the 13th GSA

Musicians Elton John, Jack Johnson, Milky Chance and Joy Denalane were among the winners at the 13th German Sustainability Award (GSA), held in Dusseldorf on 2 and 3 December.

The awards, organised in cooperation with the German government, recognise the best solutions to global warming, overuse of resources, the extinction of species and division in society.





“Due to coronavirus, this year’s award ceremony resembled a TV show,” says Stefan Lohmann, the awards’ artist relations manager. “Musical highlights of the events were the live performances of Joy Denalane, Jack Johnson and Milky Chance. Other emotional highlights were the laudations and thank-you speeches, as well as the short film documentaries about the artists’ commitment.

“This year, I am particularly pleased about the great variety of commitments the international stars and honorary prize winners are committed to. After all, sustainability is not only about ecology and environmental protection, but also about social justice, equality, inclusion and human rights. It is about achieving the global sustainability goals.”

The German Sustainability Award is the national award for achievement in sustainability in business, municipalities and research, and the largest of its kind in Europe.

Sir Elton was recognised with an honorary award in recognition of his humanitarian work, including with the Elton John Aids Foundation, while Motown-signed German star Joy Denalane is known for her activism against discrimination, racism and prejudice in German and abroad.

Hawaii-born Jack Johnson, meanwhile, was awarded for his commitment to marine protection, and Milky Change for their carbon-neutral and sustainable touring.

YouTuber Fynn Kliemann received the Next Economy Award, which recognises “green founders”, or entrepreneurs who are commited to fairness, creativity and sustainability.

