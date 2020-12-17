Driift expands into US, hires Adam Shore as GM

The UK-based livestreaming company is establishing a global presence, following other developments in Australia, New Zealand and Italy

UK-based livestreaming company Driift is expanding its global operations with the recruitment of a new general manager for the US, Adam Shore, who will be tasked with expanding the business in North America.

Shore joins the US business from Red Bull and the Red Bull Music Academy where he was head of global programming for eight years, delivering event concepts for artists including Solange, Bjork, Brian Eno, FKA Twigs, Megan Thee Stallion and more.





Prior to Red Bull, Adam developed a range of music initiatives for Adult Swim and Toyota’s Scion brand; co-founded VICE Records (signing The Streets, Bloc Party, Justice, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Chromeo); managed artists Best Coast and Jay Reatard; produced the Blackened Music and Tinnitus events series; and spent seven years at TVT Records working with Guided By Voices, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Gil Scott-Heron and more.

“This is a key hire for Driift and an indication of our confidence that unique, high-quality livestream shows are here to stay,” says Driift CEO Ric Salmon, who founded the company with his ATC Management colleague Brian Message.

“As we look to increase Driift’s presence in North America, Adam’s experience and track record of working with artists to create bespoke and innovative live productions will be truly invaluable.”

Adam Shore, GM, Driift US, says: “In a little over six months, Ric and Brian have put together an incredible team and built a highly-collaborative artist-friendly business. Driift is already a byword for quality and innovation, and I look forward to helping US artists realise the potential of this new and exciting art form. We have big plans for 2021.”

After a number of successful ticketed live streams with artists including Niall Horan, Kylie Minogue, Nick Cave, Laura Marling and Biffy Clyro, Driift has recently branched out to a number of international markets including Australia, New Zealand and Italy.

Last month, the company announced an Australia/New Zealand launch which will be spearheaded by veteran promoter Paul Sloan, the founder of Supersonic Enterprises and managing director of booking agency Billions Australia.

While last week, the company held its first show outside of the UK – which was also its first foray into the genre of classical music – with celebrated Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in northern Italy.

Believe in Christmas sold more than 75,000 tickets to fans in 120 global countries, earning the title of the most successful classical music live stream to date.

Read IQ‘s interview with Driift co-founder Ric Salmon on the surprising success of Bocelli’s stream, the newly proposed PRS tariffs, and why the format is here to stay, here.

