news

City of Vilnius releases ‘socially distanced’ Xmas LP

The songs on Re-Xmas, the brainchild of seven Lithuanian producers, incorporate two beats of silence after each musical note, symbolising 2m social distancing

By IQ on 22 Dec 2020

The Re-Xmas installation at Kablys

The Re-Xmas installation at Kablys


In partnership with the city of Vilnius, a group of Lithuanian electronic music producers have released Re-Xmas, a ‘socially distanced’ Christmas album commemorating the “extraordinary” 2020 festive season.

As a video on the Re-Xmas project website explains, the album features reworkings of traditional Christmas songs, including ‘Jingle Bells’, ‘Silent Night and ‘O Christmas Tree’ (‘O Tannenbaum‘), by top local talent.

The ‘social distancing’ element sees the composers adding two equal intervals of pause – symbolising two metres’ distance – after each note from the song’s main melody.

Contributors include dark-techno DJ Alex Krell, ambient producer Fume and experimental electronic duo Lakeside Culture, with the album’s release supported by Lithuanian DJ collection Antidote Community.

The project also incorporates an audiovisual installation near Kablys, the Vilnius electronic music mecca, while the album will be played as album of the week on the national radio station LRT Opus.

Listen to the full Re-Xmas album on SoundCloud here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

