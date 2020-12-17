fbpx

Christmas has come early this year: Read IQ 95 now

Peruse the ILMC 33 conference guide, applaud IQ's Unsung Heroes, and get up to speed with the International Ticketing Yearbook

By IQ on 17 Dec 2020


IQ 95, the latest issue of the live music industry’s favourite monthly magazine, is available to read online now.

December’s IQ Magazine is packed with the essential news, features, comments and columns – featuring a spectrum of voices from the international live industry.

The ILMC 33 conference guide gives readers a glimpse of next year’s global gathering of live music professionals, sharing details on how to register, who is playing and what to expect.

While the International Ticketing Yearbook assembles industry leaders from around the world to discuss the past, present and future of the ticketing business.

Elsewhere, IQ hails some of the Unsung Heroes who have been putting the welfare of others first during this trying year.

And readers can also expect comments from Iceland Airwaves’s Will Larnach-Jones and European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, alongside the second edition of the Covid Kit and a 40th-anniversary feature on the iconic Resorts World Arena.

That’s in addition to all the regular content you’ve come to expect from your monthly IQ Magazine, including news analysis and new agency signings, the majority of which will appear online in some form in the next four weeks.

However, if you can’t wait for your fix of essential live music industry features, opinion and analysis, click here to subscribe now.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

