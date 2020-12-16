Canada’s Kinaxis to fund venues for livestream series

Canadian live music venues can apply for a share of $250k to produce one of the 30 livestreamed concerts which will also support artists

Ottawa-based supply chain software company, Kinaxis, and Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) are partnering on a livestream concert series to support performers and venues hit hard by Covid-19.

The 30-concert series, entitled Kinaxis InConcert, will be funded via a C$250,000 sponsorship from Kinaxis and facilitated through an application process wherein live music venues can apply for financial help to produce a livestreamed show.





Venues can apply for up to a maximum of $6000 to help to cover the costs associated with the production of a livestreamed concert and may also be awarded costs associated with artist fees and staff/production crew.

Promoters and festivals must apply in partnership with a live music venue, or indicate which venue they plan to rent for the stream. Concerts can be programmed from January to June 2021 and applications are open now until 28 February 2021.

“We are grateful to Kinaxis for setting an example of the kind of private-sector support that Canada’s live music community desperately needs,” says CLMA president and CEO, Erin Benjamin.

“Kinaxis InConcert is a reason to come together to celebrate our artists, support our venues and connect to music fans. It is much needed good news for an industry that has suffered unprecedented economic hardship.”

John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis, says: “The Kinaxis culture is anchored on the simple words ‘people matter here’. This extends to the communities where we live, work and play.

“Sadly, the people supporting our music industry, and especially the artists themselves, have been tremendously affected by the restrictions resulting from Covid-19, and that means we miss out on the joy they create through their live performances.”

According to the organisers, Canadian venues are closing their doors at an alarming rate, leaving countless Canadians who benefit culturally and financially from this sector in a precarious situation.

A recent study conducted by Nordicity, found that each venue that closes costs an average of $575,000 in annual GDP contributions, and $148,000 in provincial and federal taxes.

