Ben Kouijzer’s funeral to take place this weekend

The late agent's funeral, which takes place at 1pm local time on 12 December, will be livestreamed for the benefit of friends and colleagues

The funeral of Ben Kouijzer, the popular CAA agent whose death last month devastated his colleagues and friends in the industry, will take place in London this Saturday (12 December).

Kouijzer, formerly of UTA, passed away aged 36 in November from complications related to malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumour, an aggressive form of cancer for which he had he had been receiving treatment since summer 2019.





Paying tribute, Emma Banks, co-head of CAA’s London office, said everyone who met Kouijzer “immediately loved him”, describing the agent as a “fantastic agent, but more than that simply a great human being”.

The funeral will be streamed live on Vimeo, allowing friends from across the world to attend the event, which starts at 1pm GMT. Those wishing to view the stream are advised to log on 15 minutes early.

To watch the funeral, simply bookmark this page, or go directly to the event page on Vimeo: vimeo.com/event/528786.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.